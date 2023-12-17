Suara.com – Gerindra Party DPP Daily Chair Sufmi Dasco Ahmad spoke about the video circulating regarding Presidential Candidate number 02 Prabowo Subianto saying 'Ndas Mu' during an activity. According to Dasco, the statement was conveyed in a family atmosphere because it was issued during the Gerindra National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) at JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta, Friday (15/12).

Apart from that, Dasco said that the video circulating also appeared to be cut into pieces, giving rise to multiple interpretations among the public. However, he believes that the Indonesian people will not be affected because they are smart.

“I think our society is smart enough not to be influenced by what Pak Prabowo said in the cut-up video, which of course has multiple interpretations,” said Dasco in his statement, Sunday (17/12/2023).

“Because this was conveyed at an internal party event. In fact, at closed internal party events and Pak Prabowo usually makes it like a family event, so the atmosphere is very fluid and family friendly,” he continued.

The Deputy Chair of the DPR RI also considered that the video of the statement which was cut into pieces was deliberately narrated to corner Prabowo.

“For this reason, it is not good if Mr. Prabowo's incomplete statement is widely disseminated with a cornering narrative,” he said.

The Head of the Strategic Coordinator of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) also invited the public to hold the democratic party peacefully and coolly. Because, to create a Golden Indonesia 2045, national unity is the main thing.

“We all certainly hope that this democratic party will run well, peacefully and coolly. Because National Unity is the main thing,” he concluded.