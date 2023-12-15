Suara.com – Presidential Candidate (Capres) number two, Prabowo Subianto, called on all Gerindra Party cadres to focus on meeting the people. The grass rott movement, aka grass roots, was called for by Prabowo specifically to spread all party programs and those related to the campaign in the 2024 presidential election.

Prabowo made this call at the Gerindra Party's National Coordination Meeting (Rakornas) which was held behind closed doors at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO), Kemayoran, Jakarta.

“I ask them (cadres) to focus on going to the people and conveying our programs,” said Prabowo after the National Coordination Meeting, Friday (15/12/2023).

Presidential candidate number two, Prabowo Subianto at the Gerindra Party National Coordination Meeting at JIEXPO, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta. (Suara.com/Novian)

Prabowo emphasized that the program he brought was a blueprint for continuing the programs and development that had been carried out by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi

“Our programs are a blueprint roadmap for us to continue building the foundations laid down by Pak Jokowi and take Indonesia to an even greater level,” said Prabowo.

Gerindra Party General Chair Prabowo Subianto greets his niece, Rahayu Saraswati at the National Coordination Meeting or National Coordination Meeting of the Gerindra Party at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO), Kemayoran, Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023). (Suara.com/Novian)

Prabowo emphasized that the implementation of the Gerindra Party National Coordination Meeting was also a moment for consolidation.

“We are consolidating to prepare future steps for the final stages of our campaign,” said Prabowo.

Agenda Internal

Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, emphasized that the National Coordination Meeting was an internal agenda.

Muzani said that the National Coordination Meeting would only be attended by internal members of the Gerindra Party, from the Lembina Council, Expert Council, Central Leadership Council, DPD, to branches, including prospective legislative members at all levels.

Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Ahmad Muzani. (Suara.com/Novian)

Muzani emphasized that the National Coordination Meeting did not invite party leaders in the Advanced Indonesia Coalition. Likewise with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka who was not invited.

“Because of that, not everyone will be present at the event tomorrow, but tomorrow the internal event will not invite coalition party leaders, including the vice presidential candidate. This is part of the internal consolidation of the Gerindra party in order to face the presidential and legislative elections,” said Muzani at TKN Fanta, Menteng, Jakarta Center, Thursday (14/12/2023).