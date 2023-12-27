Published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on December 22. The increase in the quotas of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) is official and will begin to apply on January 1, 2024.

After dividing the National Consumer Price Index for the month of November 2023 and the one corresponding to the same month of 2022, it was found that the update factor applicable for next year will be 1.0432, which will lead to an increase of 4.32% in the tax rate.

The increase in the fee is carried out in accordance with the Ministry of Finance, which corrects upwards due to inflation, in accordance with the Federal Tax Code.

With this new figure, the Magna gasoline quota (the green 91 octane one) as of January 1, 2024 will be 6.1752 pesos per literwhile the Premium (the red one equal to or greater than 91 octane) will be 5.2146 pesos per liter. With the new quota, diesel It remains at 6.78 per liter.

All this means that Magna gasoline will increase its price by 25 cents, while Premium will increase by 29.59 cents and diesel by 28.09 cents.

Gasoline is not alone

Fuel is not the only thing that increases in 2024. Other goods such as tobacco or soft drinks will also face increases from the update of taxes on special services by 4.32%.

Sugary soft drinks, for example, see their quota increased to 1.5737 pesos per liter, while in 2023 it is 1.50 pesos/liter. It is estimated that a 600 milliliter bottle of soft drink will increase its final price by around one peso.

If we talk about tobacco, the increase will be 0.6166 pesos per cigarette (when in 2023 it was 0.5911 pesos). Therefore, from January 1, 2024, an increase in the tobacco pack of 20 cigarettes is expected by 12.33 pesos more.

