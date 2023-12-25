Suara.com – Archbishop of Jakarta Ignatius Cardinal Suharyo touched on ethical issues which have recently become a topic of discussion in society. Suharyo said that many parties were considered to have departed from ethical values.

Suharyo conveyed this after leading the Pontifical Mass at the Jakarta Cathedral Church, Monday (25/12/2023). However, Suharyo did not specify which party or type of ethical violation was intended.

He said this ethical issue was touched upon because Christmas always raises contextual themes related to national issues.

“One of the things that has been discussed a lot this year and this month is ethics, morality, many people say that this violates ethics, doesn't know ethics and so on, even with bad words,” said Suharyo.

Suharyo also advised that in this ethical issue, every human being must become aware of himself as a creature who is the creation of the creator.

“What a human person should be like, whoever he is with whatever background he is, every individual human being must be aware that his life is a creature, meaning a creation,” he said.

Apart from that, every human being as a creature must also have a spiritual relationship with the creator. In everyday life, humans must pray so that life in the world will radiate more glory.

“In front of the human being who is the creature, the responsibility is to bow down. That is what we do in worship, that is what we do in spiritual activities such as pilgrimages and so on,” he said.

“Other than bowing down to God, humans who are creatures must worship devotion, one bowing and two devotions, devotion to whom? To each other to nature,” he concluded.