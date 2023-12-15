Suara.com – Irish Bella is back in the public spotlight after her husband, Ammar Zoni, was arrested again for a drug case. Not a little support has flowed to the mother of two children. Most believe that Irish Bella's decision to file for Ammar Zoni's divorce was correct.

The reason is, Ammar Zoni's mistake was not just made once. This arrest is the third time.

“The right decision is to leave toxic men. “Look for someone with a good religion, Sis, for your next companion,” wrote one netizen in the comments column.

“The right decision is to keep moving forward, no need to look back gloomy, Irish. “Hopefully in the future you will get a better replacement for the priest, Amen, Ya Rabb,” commented another netizen.

Regarding domestic relationships, basically there are several conditions where it is considered better to divorce than to maintain them.

What things make a couple finally decide to divorce? Launching the Power of Two Marriage page, here are several strong reasons why couples decide to divorce.

1. Your partner is too controlling

When one partner is too controlling in a relationship, this will have a bad impact. Couples should be able to respect each other. If your partner is overly controlling, it could be that separation is the only way to get a better life.

2. Addict

Having a partner who is a drug or alcohol addict is difficult. This is because the effects of addiction will have a negative impact on the family and children. Therefore, having a partner who is an addict can be a strong reason why someone decides to separate from their partner.

3. Cheating

If a partner has had an affair, separation is usually the option taken by the other partner. Cheating is the same as betrayal, and it indicates that your partner is no longer faithful.

4. Violence against children

Another strong reason for someone to decide to separate from their partner is violence against children. This condition can cause children to experience severe trauma, even causing problems when they grow up. In order to maintain children's physical and mental health, divorce can be the best option.

5. Uncontrolled mental disorders

Mental disorders are conditions that are difficult to deal with, especially if the disorders are excessive. This can affect the mental and physical health conditions of yourself and those closest to you. For this reason, separating may be the best way for both of them.

6. Domestic violence

Domestic violence can basically endanger and even threaten the lives of family members. To protect yourself and other family members, separating is the best way. This aims to avoid violence that is usually carried out by partners.