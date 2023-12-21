Suara.com – Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new Redmi A series smartphone.

The device in question is the Redmi A3.

However, ahead of the official announcement, the smartphone was spotted on a certification platform in Thailand.

The Redmi A3 is said to be upcoming considering that it was recently spotted on the NBTC database.

Looking at the listing, the phone is seen carrying the model number 23129RN51X.

Although this model number was initially discovered by other certification authorities, such as IMDA and EEC, the NBTC confirmed the Redmi A3 moniker.

This smartphone is confirmed to support GSM/WCDMA/LTE connectivity along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks as well.

Unfortunately, further details about the device such as specifications, price or design are still unclear.

Nonetheless, some certification sightings hint that launch is near.

The device is likely a direct successor to the Redmi A2 model that was launched earlier this year.

So we can expect the Redmi A3 to offer some improvements but also target the entry-level smartphone segment.

Keep in mind, the Redmi A2 was launched with a 6.52 inch IPS LCD panel which has HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

On the inside, this handset is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G36 SoC paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

This model launched with Android 12 Go edition and is powered by a large 5,000mAh battery that supports standard 10W charging.

The back features a dual 8-megapixel camera setup, while the front has a 5-megapixel selfie camera.