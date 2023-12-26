Although great titles debuted in 2023 that will become modern classics, games were also released that, unfortunately, fell short and turned out to be a complete disappointment. One of the most talked about is Redfall, the controversial Xbox and PC exclusive that is sold at a gift price less than a year after its release.

The title of Arkane Austin y Bethesda It has very good ideas, but fails in execution. When it premiered in early May, it received ratings mostly negative by critics and players. It also struggles to maintain an active user base, which is a problem considering it has a heavy emphasis on the online component.

Redfall, the controversial Xbox exclusive, is almost given away

Vampire SPF is not yet its first year on the market, but a popular retailer is already offering it at a very, very low price. This situation seems to show that, unfortunately, it is far from being a great sales success.

What happens is that the Xbox Series X|S version of Redfall is sold for $4.47 USD in GameStop. It's a great deal, especially considering its original price is $69.99 USD. Thus, the controversial exclusive has a discount of approximately 93% in the retail store.

Of course, it will be interesting to find out if this limited-time promotion is able to boost sales of the multiplayer FPS and consequently increase the user base.

Redfall is one of the worst disappointments of 2023

Although it is a bargain, it is worth noting that it is possible to try the title at no additional cost through Xbox Game Pass. Considering that it is a Bethesda title, which now belongs to Microsoft, it will most likely remain on the subscription service forever.

Without a doubt, this situation paints an unfavorable picture. A few weeks ago, Redfall was sold for $9.99 USD at another popular online store.

The failure of Redfall

It's no secret to anyone that Arkane Austin and Bethesda's project was far from being the success it was. Xbox needed at the beginning of this year. Following its troubled debut in May, it received very negative reviews. In addition to entering the top 15 of Steam's worst-rated games, it has an average score of 56 on Metacritic.

The poor reception was reflected in poor commercial performance. In June, Microsoft He acknowledged that the video game generated “minimal sales.” Also, there was a time when it only got 3 concurrent users on Steam.

Although the future looks bleak, Xbox and Bethesda are keeping their finger on the line. A few months ago, a patch debuted that added 60 fps on Xbox Series X|S and many quality of life improvements. The hope is that the project can take off thanks to updates and the Xbox Game Pass service.

Will Redfall be able to recover and build an active player base?

But tell us, would you give this title a chance for $4.47 USD? Let us read you in the comments.

Redfall is available for PC and Xbox Series X|S. Click here to read more news related to him.

