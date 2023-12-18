Red Sea, a new war front: Iran supports Hamas. The US is moving

The guerra Between Israel eh Palestinians continues, but now it risks opening up a new front on the Red Sea. In fact, they have moved Houthiit's about a pro-Iranian militia which controls a good part of the north-west of Yemen and which is anti-Israel. It is preventing access to the Red Sea and affecting at least a tenth of the world trade. Something that has never happened before is happening in those waters. The largest freight transport companies in the world – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – are suspending their travels. First the Danish giant Maersk, then the German giant Hapag-Lloyd, then also the Swiss MSC, the largest global shipping company. The Houthis launched on Saturday 15 drone strikes, of which 14 were shot down by the American destroyer USS Carney, and one by the British HMS Diamond. This is just the latest episode of a long series, because the commercial ship was set on fire on Friday Liberian Motor Vessel al Jasrahwhile two missiles flew over the Bab al Mandeb Strait, hitting the Palatium 3 cargo ship.

The United States – continues Il Corriere – they moved to the waters in front of the Yemen more warships following escalation of bombing raids against merchant ships Secretary Austin is visiting today in Israel. Biden is considering bomb the Houthis in Yemen, to respond to the continuous attacks that the rebel group supported by Iran has been launching for days against commercial and military ships sailing in the Red Sea, as well as targeting Israel. The Politico website writes it, but the facts also confirm it, because the Pentagon is moving more warships to the region, just as the Secretary of Defense arrives for a visit. Austin and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Brown. An emergency that also directly concerns Italyas a member of Combined Task Force 153, with which 39 countries seek to ensure the safety of this essential route for international trade.

