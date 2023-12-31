In 2025 the Marvel Studios film, Thunderbolts, arrives, where we will see Red Guardian team up with the Winter Soldier, however much sooner we will see the couple work together on an MCU project

The movie Thunderbolts will not hit theaters until 2025 due to the strikes that have hit the audiovisual industry in Hollywood this year. The new Marvel Studios film will introduce an unlikely new superhero team consisting of Yelena Belova / Black Widow, US Agent, Ghost, Taskmaster, Red Guardian and The Winter Soldier; and although there is a lot of time to see this new group of Superheroes in action, We can now see Red Guardian and The Winter Soldier together in the first preview of the third season of What if…?

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts

In the three-minute preview, we see variants of Red Guardian (David Harbour) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they drive across America.

Forced to stop at a checkpoint, they encounter a character we believe to be Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne). He suspects that something is happening with this couple of travelers, Bucky loses patience with the agent and points a gun at him, Red Guardian starts the vehicle and a chase ensues. In the video it is curious that Red Guardian calls Bucky, Winter Fox, we assume that in this alternative universe Steve Rogers' former partner takes another code name.

You can see the preview below

There are rumors on social media that this could be from a season 3 episode titled What would happen if Red Guardian stopped the Winter Soldier? and the trailer ends with confirmation that What If…? To be continue.

The complete 2nd season now on Disney +

The second season of What If…? continues the path in which The Watcher guides viewers through the vast Multiverse, introducing new and familiar faces throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The animated anthology series questions, revisits and puts new spins on Marvel cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their iconic roles.

The second season features fan-favorite characters such as Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan. The episodes are directed by Bryan Andrews (episodes 2-9) and Stephan Franck (episode 1) and written by AC Bradley (episodes 3, 4, 5 and 8), Matthew Chauncey (episodes 1-3, 7 and 9) and Ryan Little (episodes 6 and 8). The animated series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley.

Have you already seen the 2nd season of What if…? You can subscribe to Disney+ here.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

CEO of Cinemascomics.com. Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams' music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.