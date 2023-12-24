Since he bought it, Rodrigo Espinoza charges his vehicle with red or Premium gasoline, which is more expensive than in previous years in Jalisco. “I always carry 20 liters. Before I went to work by car, but now I use the Light Rail because I spent more than two thousand every month.”

He explains that he usually charges in the same place and that he does not use green gasoline because his mechanic did not recommend it. “I've had the car for four years and he told me that it wouldn't do the car any good to change quality.”

In this six-year term, the average cost of a liter of red gasoline increased the most in Jalisco, going from 21.64 to 25.06 pesos between 2019 and 2023. according to data from the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), which records average monthly prices.

On the other hand, Green gasoline or Magna went from 21.64 pesos to 22.64 pesos, on average. Although last month it was detected that it was selling for almost 25 pesos per liter, according to the CRE website. For example, on November 25, the station located at Anillo Periférico 4435, in Zapopan, had green gasoline at 24.99 pesos per liter. While a gas station located in Lázaro Cárdenas was at 24.49 pesos per liter. And at the 5 de Febrero 142 station, in Guadalajara, it cost 24.39.

They display the most expensive and cheapest gas stations in the city

Every week, the Government of Mexico shows which are the most expensive gas stations with irregularities in the country through the exercise “Who's Who in Gasoline Prices.” In this regard, this medium reviewed which are the service stations in which irregularities were found, both in the metropolis and in Jalisco.

In the city, among the gas stations with the highest costs, the one located at Periférico Sur #6810, in Tlaquepaque, stood out, with a price of 26.09 pesos for the Premium, from November 6 to 12.

From October 30 to November 5, the gas station located on Avenida Patria #1861, in Zapopan, was featured due to its high costs, selling regular gasoline for 24.49. And in Premium, in that same period at the Periférico Sur service station #6810, in Tlaquepaque, a liter of Premium was sold for 26.19 pesos.

From April 10 to 16, the gas station located on the Guadalajara to Nogales highway #3750, in Zapopan, appeared for selling Premium gasoline at 26.28 pesos per liter, and that same address was shown for selling Magna at 24.52 pesos.

By contrast, Among the gas stations with the lowest costs in the last two months, the one located on Avenida Revolución #1285, in Guadalajara, stood out, having 20.98 pesos per liter of regular gasoline, from November 20 to 26.

In the case of stations in municipalities, a gas station in Talpa de Allende, located at Calle Independencia #120, was exhibited for having an average public price of regular gasoline of 25.63 pesos per liter, from December 4 to 10, 2023.

From November 20 to 26, the most expensive Premium gas station was detected in Zapotlán del Rey, in Jalisco, with 26.29 per liter.

Drivers look for the best option to supply gasoline for their vehicle in the different chains that offer the product in the city. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

“They put fewer liters depending on the price”

Mirna Villa, who lives in Sayula, says that she has detected that at gas stations where a liter is cheaper, they put less quantity. “They put fewer liters depending on the price. One for 24, another for 23 cents, but when asking for 20 liters at some gas stations you can tell when she puts more. I have to fill my truck with 1,500 pesos. I have noticed that it is higher than last year.”

Rigoberto Díaz agrees that the cheapest gasoline is usually the one with the fewest liters. Furthermore, he explains that he has noticed a change when the gasoline is of lower quality,

“The truth is that I put pure red on it. In my cart it gives me 15.7 kilometers per liter and when I turn it green it gives me 13.9 kilometers, if octane has a lot to do with it.”

Regarding the irregularities, between January and March, The station located on Avenida Vallarta #6157, in Zapopan, appeared among the three worst in the country, for not providing liters per liter and having high average prices.

And in April, they detected that The gas station located on the Federal Highway Guadalajara to Saltillo, in Ixtlahuacán del Río, does not provide full liters either, with 264.20 milliliters missing for every 20 liters of fuel, according to the federal government's “Who's Who in Gasoline Prices” analysis.

KNOW MORE

Fuel verification

In its latest report, the federal government indicated that, from September 2022 to June 2023, In fuel verification, it attended to 15,684 complaints against permit holders who dispensed gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

It carried out 9,462 fuel verification visits: 2,515 to LP gas suppliers and 6,947 to gasoline and diesel suppliers.

“It imposed 986 sanctions against fuel suppliers: 48 in LP gas for an amount greater than 17.3 million pesos and at service stations it imposed 938 sanctions for 279.6 million pesos.”s”.

Users complain about the fluctuation in cost, in addition to incomplete liters. THE INFORMATOR/Archive

BACKGROUND CURTAIN

Subsidy cost

This medium published that In 2022, the subsidies that the Federal Government granted to fuel consumers was 373 billion pesos, according to the Tax Administration Service (SAT), which assured that by stopping charging the gasoline tax and granting a subsidy, the increase in fuel prices was avoided as an effective mechanism to combat inflation.

For most of this year, through the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), a fiscal stimulus was directly granted to consumers so that they did not pay the fee of the Special Tax on Production and Services (IEPS) for every liter of gasoline and diesel they bought.

Last March, when oil prices began to rise above $100 per barrel in international energy markets due to the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the federal government eliminated the IEPS fee payable for Magna, Premium and Diesel. But When the subsidy reached 100%, and in the face of the escalation of fuel prices, the SHCP created a complementary fiscal stimulus for fuel producers and importers that will help indirectly reduce the final cost to the public.

In the most recent work report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), it was indicated that The resources derived from the IEPS presented a significant recovery of 140.2% real annually, which was mainly due to the fact that this tax applied to gasoline and diesel reached a figure of 83 thousand 614.1 million pesos, since subsidies were not granted as in 2022.