Red Dead Redemption II was released in October 2018, but despite being more than five years old, its community continues to discover new mechanics that surprise them and that were secret to them. And even though some players already knew it, a fan of the Rockstar Games title has surprised others, saying that he has just discovered that you can challenge anyone in a duel.

Something he commented on in a post on the game’s subreddit, where he enthusiastically says: “I just discovered that you can duel with anyone,” leaving a short clip, where he shows this action, which until now was unknown to him. And despite not being a new mechanic, it shows that although some players have spent a lot of time playing this title within its half-decade of life, RDR 2 can continue to surprise part of its community.

You can read: GTA VI will launch first on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and PC players will have to wait until at least 2026 to enjoy it

As we anticipated, in the comments of the publication many players have responded equally surprised, while others commented that they already knew this mechanic, but sharing their experiences and more information about it. One of them says: “Just a heads up for anyone who likes fights. If you greet someone and they respond negatively, you can get angry (sometimes you even get the ‘melee option’) and fight, without losing honor,” while another suggests: “Even better when I discovered the trick where you hold down “You lightly pull the trigger and time your shot while having the gun pointed at you, it feels like a real duel.”

Red Dead Redemption II bats record users on Steam

On the other hand, and demonstrating its total validity, despite having been released for five years and four on Steam, the game reached a new maximum of simultaneous players on this platform. According to SteamDB data, we can see that Red Dead Redemption II reached a total of 77,655 players, which is its best mark on Steam and having more than 28,000 connected at the time of writing this note.

In addition, a week ago the game was in fourth position on Steam’s list of best-selling video games, falling behind Steam Deck, Counter Strike 2 and EA Sports FC 24. Something that could be due to several reasons, including sales of Black Friday or collaterally, the interest generated by the announcement of the trailer of the long-awaited Rockstar game, GTA VI, which brought forward its premiere and was released this Monday.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord