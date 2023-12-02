The Red Bull International Final Battle 2023 will take place this Saturday, December 2 at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá, Colombia. In this edition, 16 freestylers will participate and the appearance of the Mexicans Aczino and Yoiker stands out, who could win one more title for Mexico.

The Mexican Mauricio Hernández, better known as Aczinois the current two-time champion of this competition after taking victory in Viña del Mar 2021 and Mexico City 2022. Added to this, the presence of Yoiker It is due to his classification after being named National Champion of Mexico 2023.

Where to watch the Red Bull International Final Battle 2023?

This event will begin at 3:00 p.m., central time, and you can follow the broadcast on Red Batalla’s YouTube channel and on its social networks.

Follow the broadcast HERE.

These are the 16 rappers who will participate in the event:

Aczino (Mexico) Gazir (Spain) Mecha (Argentina) Diego (Ecuador) Exodus Lirical (Dominican Republic) Oner (Venezuela) Fat N (Colombia) Yoiker (Mexico) Spektro (Uruguay) Jota (Peru) Nitro (Chile) Abel (Ecuador) ) Jesse Pungaz (Argentina) SNK (Costa Rica) Reverse (Cuba)

SV

