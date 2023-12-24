The 2023 MotoGP season has set new standards in terms of timing, breaking those of the previous season. Numerous speed records have been broken from one track to another, a sign of constantly refined performance in a championship that continues to develop ever more advanced technologies.

Of the 20 Grands Prix contested this season, a new lap record has been set on 13 of the previously scheduled circuits. What is striking is the identity of the holders of these new records: Honda and Aprilia managed to secure one of these recognitions, but the dominance of the Ducatis was relentless everywhere! Pecco Bagnaia, Jorge Martín and Marco Bezzecchi, the top three in the championship, followed by Luca Marini in the final part of the season, were the riders who made the most of their Ducatis to set records around the world.

Keeping up with them were Maverick Viñales, formidable in qualifying for the Valencia GP having also won his first pole position with Aprilia, and Marc Márquez, who skilfully obtained pole and record at the first Grand Prix of the season… in the wake to a Ducati!

New track record laps set in 2023:

* New track scheduled for 2023

It is worth noting that the oldest record to have been broken is that of Valencia, which had stood since 2016, set at the time by Jorge Lorenzo. Now that the Spaniard's name has been erased from the record books, only active pilots hold these records. It is the two-time reigning world champion Pecco Bagnaia who is the most dominant, with seven circuits under his belt in the entire calendar.

Track records per driver:

the ball

Track record

P. Bagnaia Austin, Jerez, Le Mans, Mugello, Barcelona, ​​Sachsenring, Sepang

M. Bezzecchi Assen, Red Bull Ring, Buddh, Buriram

J. Martin Misano, Motegi, Phillip Island

L. Marini Losail, Mandalika

M. Márquez Termas de Río Hondo, Portimão

J. Zarco

Silverstone

M. Viñales Valencia

As Valencia's time improved, only one Bridgestone-era record still stands: Marc Márquez's 2014 time at Termas de Río Hondo. Having become the sole manufacturer in 2017, Michelin is now one step away from taking all the fastest laps.

An average speed of over 180 km/h

By setting the fastest lap at Phillip Island, Jorge Martín improved the average lap speed record. The Australian circuit is now the benchmark, with an average speed of 183.5 km/h for the fastest lap completed. But three other circuits have averages of 180 km/h or more, with a newcomer on the scene: Mugello.

The MotoGP tracks with the highest average speed:

Circuit

Average speed/lap

Record holder

1

Phillip Island

183,5 km/h

J. Martin, 2023

2

Buriram 182,8 km/h

M. Bezzecchi, 2022

3

Silverstone

180,3 km/h

J. Zarco, 2022

4

Mugello 180.0 mph

P. Bagnaia, 2023

5

Assen 178.7 km/h

M. Bezzecchi, 2023

A season at 366.1 km/h!

This season, top speed records were officially broken on seven circuits: Austin, Le Mans, Barcelona, ​​Mugello, Sachsenring, Misano and Mandalika, where the previous records were set two years ago.

The new all-time MotoGP record was set in the Italian GP, ​​with a top speed of 366.1 km/h. The new record belongs to Brad Binder, with KTM. The 360km/h threshold has become a fixture at Mugello, with 12 drivers reaching or exceeding it, representing the five manufacturers in the championship. No brand is anymore kept at a distance from these dizzying top speeds that MotoGP has accustomed us to in recent years.

In Buddh the odometers stopped at 356.4 km/h, but the circuit hosting the new Indian GP rightfully entered the top 5 circuits with the highest maximum speed.

The MotoGP tracks with the highest top speeds:

Circuit

Top speed

Record holder

1

Mugello 366.1 mph

B. Binder, 2023

2

Losail

362,4 km/h

J. Zarco, 2021

3

Austin

356,4 km/h

M. Viñales, 2023

–

Barcelona 356.4 km/h

To Espargaró, 2023

–

Buddha 356.4 km/h

To Espargaró, 2023

–

Phillip Island

356,4 km/h

E. Bastianini, 2022

