Record rents and overpriced mortgages: the housing emergency is growing, and families are increasingly poorer

In our country it is increasing who is unable to pay the installment or rent. And many often end up in poverty. This is the Italy, in particular, of families with dependent children who now live in rent without being able to afford home ownership, around 5.2 million (or 20.5% of the total) according to Istat. A percentage which, L'Espresso reports, is in growth: in 2018 it was around 18%, a sign of the growing unsustainability of access to housing for this segment of the population. The social elevator isn't just at a standstill. Come back. And families slip into the threshold of absolute poverty which is intertwined with housing poverty. In 2021 alone in Italy, 11.5% of families with minors found themselves below the spending level where they cannot afford goods and services that allow a minimally acceptable standard of living. A percentage that when they live in rent rises to 28.2%.

READ ALSO: Bank of Italy, skyrocketing mortgage rates: blow for families

“Istat data on absolute poverty tell us about 45% of families live in rent“, he explains to L'Espresso Silvia Paolozzi, national spokesperson for the Tenants Union. «There is a structural problem in our country and this can be seen in the data on evictions, published every year by the Ministry of the Interior: 150 families who are evicted every day by public force, without guaranteeing them passage from house to house which instead it is enshrined in international treaties”.

Housing insecurity in Italy also affects the lives of minors in a particularly serious way: “In Italy 150,000 minors have been evicted together with their families without any guarantee”, continues Paoluzzi. Municipalities have no tools to guarantee the passage from house to house, faced with families who spend on average almost 60% of their salary to pay the rent. And if structural measures are lacking, the government Meloni is also giving up the few guarantees that were left. This is the criticism of Unione Inquilini: “There has been a lack of housing policies in the last thirty years, in the latest budget law no support measure is foreseen against housing insecurity. And, as has already been announced by Matteo Salvini, there is no provision the construction of new public housing or the allocation for the recovery of 70 thousand public housing units. The rent contribution that allowed families to survive when they were in difficulty was also cancelled. We have always maintained that this measure was insufficient and should be supported by structural measures. But this government has completely canceled it.”

I data on mortgages convey the image of a country where, paradoxically, obtaining a rental has become more complicated than taking out a mortgage: the family income required to rent a house in Italy is around 28,319 euros net per year, finds a survey published by Idealista. This is a figure 33% higher than that needed to support the mortgage installment for the purchase of the same home – a house with two bedrooms, the most requested type – estimated at 21,363 euros net. To this figure we must add a minimum savings of 40,682 euros, required as a down payment.

Even rent requires guarantees, which are difficult to demonstrate in a country inhabited mainly by precarious workers. And it is precisely here that the short circuit of this time breaks outPaoluzzi explains it further: “Since Article 18 was abolished, the young generations have been destined for instability and are getting into debt in order to take out a mortgage, even if rates have now increased significantly, rather than finding a rental that requires guarantees they don't have.”

The Italian situation is a powder keg, to understand it just scroll through the latest note from the Fisac-Cgil Studies and Research Office which photographs dynamics combined with the slowdown of the economy and the persistence of a high level of inflation, low wages and a decline in business investments which have led to a sharp slowdown in the disbursement of home loans but also in loans to companies that have preferred to use existing liquidity to finance their working capital. The heart of the matter is highlighted by OECD data: Italy is the country where the sharpest drop in real wages has been recorded compared to the start of the pandemic (-7% at the end of 2022) and the decline continued in the first quarter of 2023 (-7.5% year-on-year). From this report, comments the general secretary of Fisac-Cgil, Susy Esposito“it emerges that renewing contracts, recovering the loss of purchasing power and redistributing productivity, is possible and necessary, as we have demonstrated with the renewal relating to the banking sector. But the wrong choices of this government weigh heavily, starting with the budget, which we will continue to oppose, giving continuity to our mobilization for another economic, social and contractual policy”.

Subscribe to the newsletter