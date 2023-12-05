Brembo, world leader in braking systems, celebrates a 2023 full of successes: 70 world titles won in the main two- and four-wheel racing categories. Just to mention the most important: from the third consecutive Formula 1 world championship won by Max Verstappen-Oracle Red Bull Racing with Brembo calipers, to the success of Pecco Bagnaia-Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP which repeats the 2022 triumph with the entire system Brembo braking system and Marchesini wheels, at the WorldSBK championship where, as happened in 2022, Alvaro Bautista-Aruba.it Racing-Ducati triumphed again with the Brembo braking system and Marchesini wheels.

Without forgetting the Formula E championship in which Brembo supplied its braking systems to all the riders, up until the victory of Pedro Acosta-Red Bull KTM Ajo in Moto2 with Brembo calipers and pumps, of Jaume Masiá-Leopard Racing in Moto3 with Brembo calipers, discs and pumps and many other world champions on the Motorsport competition stage. All these drivers have relied on the excellence of Brembo braking systems.

The hundredth edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans deserves special mention, in which Brembo triumphed in the most important Hypercar category.

In Formula 1, Brembo reached the milestone of 500 GPs won this year: all 22 GPs contested in this racing season were won for the umpteenth time by cars equipped with components from the Brembo group. The Bergamo company can therefore boast victories in 507 Grands Prix out of 851 that have been contested from 1975 – the year of Brembo’s debut in Formula 1 – to today, for a total of 29 drivers’ world championships and 33 constructors’ world championships won with the main teams.

The absolute domination also continues in MotoGP, to which are added new successes in Moto2, Moto3 and World Superbike (also with Marchesini). There have been 572 victories in the premier class (500 class and MotoGP) from 1978 to today: for the eighth consecutive season the company has supplied all the riders – this year 31 – who have raced at least one race in MotoGP, relying on the high performance and safety levels guaranteed by Brembo components.

Brembo can therefore boast success in 35 riders’ world championships and 36 constructors’ world championships won with the main MotoGP teams.

2023 confirms itself as a winning year also in electric motorsport. Fifth consecutive season for Brembo as exclusive supplier of all 22 full electric Gen3 single-seaters

of the FIA ​​Formula E championship and the fifth consecutive championship raced by Brembo in the FIM MotoE World Cup championship alongside the 18 electric Ducatis.

In addition to the already mentioned Formula 1, Formula E, MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and WSBK championships, it is important to mention the WEC, GT, IMSA, EWC, Nascar, MXGP, Enduro, Trial, Formula 2, Formula 3, WRC championships, Super Formula, MotoAmerica, Porsche Supercup and many others, for a total of over 600 world titles won from 1975 to today in the various categories.