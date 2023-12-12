Electric car charging remains the elephant in the room. Although electric car advocates (and myself) assure that, with some planning, a trip should not take too long, the truth is that the autonomy anxiety remains one of the great adversaries of technology.

For now, we must not lose sight of the fact that vehicles that offer long ranges are also electric cars with a high price. Two variables are added to this. The first, it is advisable to put into practice some tips to limit delays and promote a recharge as quickly as possible.

The second is that the industry has long warned that electric car batteries they will not grow in the short term. Renault is betting on LFPs for its lower-cost electric vehicles. Ford has made it clear that long range and low price are not compatible in the coming years. And Toyota aims beyond 2026 so that its electric cars offer more kilometers than until now. And at a higher price, of course.

All this gives wings to the project that Stellantis and Ample will test in Madrid. Both companies have reached a collaboration agreement to test a battery exchange service. Thus they intend to completely “recharge” an electric car in the same time that the fuel tank is refilled.

Battery exchange

As both companies have announced, Stellantis y Ample have reached an agreement to distribute battery exchange stations throughout Madrid.

The project will be available for a hundred Fiat 500e specifically adapted for this purpose and used on its Free2move carsharing platform.

According to Stellantis, the procedure is possible thanks to Ample’s production of modular batteries, which allows batteries of different sizes to be incorporated into electric cars regardless of their size. With this specification, they ensure, no need to redesign the platform to take advantage of the advantages of battery exchange.

The station, of which it is not specified how many units will be deployed, can be installed in three days, the company says. With it, the electric vehicle can be recharged in just five minutes. The process only requires the driver to park the vehicle and start the process from the mobile phone.

What is not specified in the information provided is the number of stations that will be available. Nor will the service be available to private customers although, taking into account that this is a pilot project, it is expected that it will only be used by carsharing cars.

The project has its advantages and disadvantages. Already in the information provided by Stellantis they point out that both companies are in talks “to satisfy the fleet and customer demand on other Stellantis platforms and geographic areas.” This is precisely the most interesting use: the fleet vehicle.

Both carsharing vehicles and those purchased by companies with large fleets of cars can welcome this recharging in just five minutes. Especially those who do not have a nightly recharge and have their electric cars always on the street.

For private clients, Stellantis assures that it could be a good option with a payment system. subscription. The company drops in the information provided that it is an alternative to access the electric vehicle at a more affordable price, since the battery would not belong to the customer.

Ample’s battery technology would be made available to electric vehicle customers through a subscription service. This approach would reduce the total initial cost of the vehicle and allow the customer to benefit from always having the latest battery technology, which would increase the autonomy and useful life of the EV.

However, the battery exchange system may not be too interesting for the user. private client. At the time, Motorpasión tested the battery exchange system that Renault tried to deploy together with Better Place and which was a complete failure.

At this time, NIO also wants to try its luck. The company is deploying this system in China in what seems like a pilot test from which to draw conclusions. Despite this, Europe already has 30 stations of this type. Of course, at the beginning of this year they assured that they would have a total of 130 facilities deployed where they could exchange batteries.

It must be taken into account that manufacturers are betting on integrating the battery into the chassis to gain the greatest possible autonomy and, at the same time, give rigidity to the vehicle. It is a move that cannot be allowed with the exchange of batteries, so the car may be much less attractive for those looking to buy a car and own it for as many years as possible.

