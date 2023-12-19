Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto reminded the importance of unity and harmony. He reminded him of this message after attending and receiving a declaration of support from the Indonesian Chinese Alliance in North Jakarta.

It is known that the Indonesian Chinese Alliance declared support for the Prabowo-Gibran pair. The declaration was delivered directly in front of Prabowo during a gathering and gala dinner together.

“I emphasize that we need unity, harmony, good thinking, positive thinking, Indonesia is in a situation that really allows us to take the leap to become a great country,” said Prabowo, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Meanwhile, regarding support from the Indonesian Chinese Alliance, Prabowo expressed his gratitude.

“I just thanked them for their support from the Indonesian Chinese Alliance. I said it was heartfelt, we received support from all elements, all parts of Indonesia,” said Prabowo.

Previously, Prabowo attended a Gathering and Gala Dinner with the Indonesian Chinese Alliance entitled “One Round to a Golden Indonesia” at Golden Sense International Restaurant, Mangga Dua Square, North Jakarta.

Prabowo's presence at the event venue was warmly welcomed by members of the Chinese Alliance. Prabowo, who arrived at 19.53 WIb, became a hot topic for selfies.

Prabowo's presence was greeted enthusiastically by a procession of two lion dancers who escorted Prabowo to the table in front of the main stage.

Previously, the Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Rosan Roeslani, Deputy Chair of the TKN Steering Committee Hashim Djojohadikusumo, General Chair of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Deputy Chair of the PAI Advisory Board Grace Natalie, and Deputy Chair of the Gerindra Party Advisory Board Iriawan were present first. or Irwan Bule.

Meanwhile, AHY and Rosan also welcomed Prabowo out of the car and accompanied the General Chair of the Gerindra Party until he sat down.