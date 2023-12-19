Suara.com – The Gerindra Party received an award from the Central Information Commission (KIP) in the Public Agency category with the best informative qualifications. Secretary General of the Gerindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, representing the party, received the award given directly by the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, KH Ma'ruf Amin at the Vice Presidential Secretariat Office, Jakarta, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Muzani expressed his thanks and appreciation to KIP for consistently providing assessments of non-government public bodies. He said the Gerindra Party had received awards from KIP in the best and most informative categories eight times.

“Of course, this is a proud achievement because of the never-ending consistency provided by the General Chair and Chair of the Gerindra Party Board of Trustees, Mr. Prabowo Subianto regarding public policies both internal and external to the party, and the openness of the Gerindra Party's financial management since the party was founded,” said Muzani in a written statement, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Muzani said that in principle the General Chair of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto, wants the party bearing the symbol of the Garuda bird to provide as wide access as possible so that people know about the party's activities and also information about Gerindra's financial management.

“And we want to continue to provide the best service to the public,” said Muzani.

Muzani explained that this award was also addressed to all Gerindra cadres in Indonesia as well as management from central to regional levels.

According to him, the political work carried out by the Gerindra Party so far is a commitment to creating the regeneration of ideal national leadership.

“For the Gerindra management and cadres, this is a mandate for us to maintain this party so that all its policies and finances can be properly accounted for and are open to access by the public,” said Muzani.

“Because the public has the right to know about all our activities because political parties are public institutions that have the responsibility to produce the best public leaders,” he continued.

Because of this, said Muzani, the Gerindra Party will continue to improve services and openness of information to the public. This is also an effort to ensure that people have political awareness in determining their future political choices.

“The Gerindra Party will continue to improve its services and openness of information to the community. Because with open information regarding the work of political parties, it will be easier for the public to determine their political choices, including their representatives in both the executive and legislative branches,” he said.