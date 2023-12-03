Suara.com – Actress and model Luna Maya received support from her friends to get married immediately following Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana.

This moment occurred during the BCL wedding after party on Saturday, December 2 2023, at the Amankila resort, Bali.

From the recording of the BCL wedding moment that was spread on social media, Luna Maya looked happy when she managed to receive a bouquet of flowers thrown by Bunga Citra Lestari.

Even though previously the flower had been fought over, Luna Maya was finally given the opportunity to get it.

“Luna mates! Luna mates! Luna mates!” shouted his friends, quoted from the TikTok upload @marvellaodellya11 on Sunday (3/12/2023).

Meanwhile, Luna Maya looked resigned when her friends shouted that. Seeing that, BCL immediately hugged him while laughing happily.

Bunga Citra Lestari and Tiko Aryawardhana officially become husband and wife. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, in another video, Luna Maya is seen being shouted at by Vidi Aldiano and Ayu Dewi.

“Marry, marry! Marry, marry! Marry, marry,” shouted Ayu Dewi and Vidi Aldiano in unison.

Luna Maya protested, “It’s a bit forced, isn’t it?”

“It’s okay, the important thing is that your prayers reach you,” replied Vidi Aldiano.

Not only friends, netizens also prayed that Luna Maya and her lover, Maxime Bouttier, would soon be halal.

“Hopefully Brother Lun will get married soon,” hoped @Dyona***.

“Thank God, Sis Luna, I’m getting married in 2024,” added @pernak***.

“I was touched to see Luna get a bouquet. I hope she will catch up quickly, Ms. Luna,” said @aulia***.