loading…

Receiving criticism from the international community, the Israeli military still denies that it has bombed indiscriminately in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Faced with increasing international community condemnation of indiscriminate bombings in Gaza Strip, air Force Israel still in denial.

An Israeli Air Force officer defended his unit's actions in the war against Hamas.

“All the bombs we use are high-precision bombs,” the officer told reporters during a military-organized visit to Palmahim Air Base, on the Mediterranean coast south of Tel Aviv, Monday.

The Israeli Air Force has played a key role in the military response to the deadly Hamas attack on October 7 that killed around 1,200 people in Israel.

Shortly after Hamas' unprecedented attack on southern Israel, the Zionist military first responded with massive airstrikes, then sent ground troops into besieged Gaza.

Israel's offensive, aimed at destroying Hamas, has killed at least 19,453 people in Gaza, most of them civilians, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

The death toll in Gaza has exposed Israel to international criticism, including from its close allies; United States (US).

US President Joe Biden has warned Israel risks losing international support due to its “indiscriminate” bombing of Gaza.

“I want them to focus on how to save civilian lives—not to stop going after Hamas, but to be more careful,” Biden said.