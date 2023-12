Yamaha recall the Ténéré 700 World Raid. An incorrectly installed cable tie on the left block harness can stop the turn signal from working.

The specimens involved were produced between April 1 and July 31, 2022.

Recall campaigns are underway in various European countries. The number of motorcycles involved is rather small (336 units in total) and according to Yamaha this is a purely precautionary measure.