Rebel Moon

The screenwriter of Rebel Moon defends himself against the bad reviews by saying that they wanted to do things differently.

The first part of Rebel Moon is now available on Netflix and there are comments for all tastes, but it is clear that the critics did not like it. On Rottentomatoes for example it has 23%, while people give it 67%. In the comments you can leave me if you like this science fiction story by Zack Snyder or not.

Now, screenwriter Kurt Johnstad has explained how the film is different from Star Wars.

“It is impossible not to be compared to Star Wars. They are very different worlds. We're trying to do very different things with Rebel Moon. I have great respect for George Lucas and everything he has done for 50 years. He has changed the shape of this. So we can't say that we haven't been affected or haven't absorbed some of those lessons and cinematically those experiences. It would be false, and we would be lying. The idea is, if we gave it our own chance, just like George was a complete rebel in this town and an iconoclast, how can we do the same in our time? That's not a written mandate, but it's like: Oh, how can I write the most provocative book? Is it an inspiring, interesting story with twists and turns? George used Campbell's hero's journey, as do we. “This is Kora’s story, and she is at the heart of the film.”

He also talks about the bad reviews.

“I don't read reviews, I never have. Critics have a job to do. We live in a democracy. Everyone can vote. If people watch Rebel Moon, they will have an experience and either enjoy it or not. They are ice cream flavors. In my 20-year career doing this, criticism has never been equivalent to acting. A movie will work or it won't. People will love it and connect with it. And I think what this movie has is an emotional drive and a core and characters that are vulnerable. And, of course, there is sequence, action and visual. It's a gorgeous looking film. But I think deep down, it has emotion. “There is an emotional engine and a currency that runs through the film that I think works, so I would invite people to see it.” Kurt Johnstad concludes.

Have you seen Rebel Moon? Does it remind you of Star Wars? Leave me your comments.

Fuente: Variety.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.