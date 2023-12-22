Rebel Moon

The movie Rebel Moon is now available on Netflix and if the ending left you shocked, you should know that the second part will arrive in a few months.

Attention this article contains SPOILERS. The movie Rebel Moon – Part 1: The Fire Girl, presents us with a great science fiction story directed by Zack Snyder. The plot has shocking twists and great characters that are combined with top-notch special effects. But also, it leaves everything very exciting for Part 2.

Rebel Moon shows us the journey of Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her companion Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) in search of the legendary general Titus (Djimon Hounsou) for their cause. This takes us on a journey full of surprises that is not over yet.

So we go to Part 2.

The introduction of Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and mercenary seemingly willing to join the cause, unleashes a heartbreaking twist. Is he an unexpected ally or a camouflaged traitor? It turns out that Kai's initial charm hides a deception. As he betrays the team, revealing his true loyalty to Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein).

This leads to several deaths, as Darrian Bloodaxe (Ray Fisher) sacrifices himself to give his friends a chance, then Kora is able to take down Noble in a hand-to-hand fight. So when the heroes return to Velt, they believe they are safe, but Noble's body is recovered by the Homeworld scientists and he is able to return. Which means the sadistic Admiral will be back for revenge in Rebel Moon Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks.

Part 2 will arrive on the Netflix streaming platform on April 19, 2024. So, in 4 months we will know how this exciting story continues.

