Kurt Johnstad, screenwriter of Rebel Moon Part 1: Fire Girl, responds to the negative reviews that Zack Snyder's new film has received from the press.

Zack Snyder released this week in Netflix Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl, the beginning of an ambitious universe – we could almost say expanded – inspired by Star Wars. Despite her big plans for this film, which will be divided into two parts, critics have not been full of praise for her.

At the time of writing these lines, Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl has a average score in Rotten Tomatoes 23% by the specialized press, very far from reaching approval; but Kurt Johnstadthe screenwriter of the new Netflix movie, does not seem to be affected by the negative reviews.

“I don't read reviews, I never have,” said the screenwriter of Rebel Moon “Critics have a job to do. We live in a democracy. Everyone can vote. If people see the movie, they will have an experience, and they will enjoy it or not. They are ice cream flavors”.

“In the 20 years I've been doing this, criticism has never equated to performance. A movie either works or it doesn't work,” added Kurt Johnstad.

The screenwriter of Rebel Moon thinks we will “love” Zack Snyder's film

Kurt Johnstad is convinced that “people will love it and connect” with The fire girl: “I think what this film has is an emotional impulse and a core and characters that are vulnerable. And, of course, it has sequences, action and visual effects – it's a great looking movie.”

“But I think deep down there is emotion. There is an emotional engine that runs through the film and I think it works, so I invite people to see it.”

Rebel Moon Part 1: Fire Girl is now available on Netflix, and Rebel Moon Part 2: The warrior who leaves marks will premiere in April 2024.