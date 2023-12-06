Zack Snyder’s new film is based on a subjugated society that refuses to serve the most powerful, a socially charged message with spatial overtones that takes advantage of fiction to give its characters humanity. At first, it seems like a story of a people who will take up arms to break chains, but we soon realize that the leading role falls on a few. In Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Girl of Fire, we will meet Kora, an inhabitant of the moon of Veldt, who seems content to have a peaceful life. This tranquility is broken by the arrival of beings from outer space known as the Mother World, who seek to take advantage of the small community. Their decisions can lead to one of two paths: escape from the problem and abandon their loved ones or seek a solution to a battle that is impossible to win.

Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Fire Girl serves as an introduction, where we learn the origin of the protagonist and her motivations. Although these are the first steps for a story that presumes to be bigger in the second part, the narrative soon speeds up the journey to present us with large doses of action. After learning about Kora’s situation and plan, Zack Snyder takes advantage of the time on screen to excite us in every moment. The director has a fascination with slow-motion and takes it to the point of excess, an overexploited resource that provokes involuntary laughter, but also highlights the tension and spectacularity in key moments.

“In addition to moving us, Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Fire Girl draws strength from its characters”

In addition to exciting us, Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Fire Girl draws strength from its characters who, although they seem to take a backseat due to Kora’s presence, are well designed and have unique characteristics. The intention of the movie is to give them a moment to show off after introducing themselves and then join the group and help Kora achieve his goal. What caught my attention the most is the appearance of the characters who boast a very marked personality and different styles. This nourishes the film and makes the design line varied, making each character a worthy representative of their place of origin. The intention is that the costumes, differences in their appearance and personalities make us believe that each of these warriors comes from a different place. There are a couple of characters that feel wasted, maybe they’ll give us a surprise later.

The worlds of Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Girl of Fire maintain a color palette that ranges between cold tones and sandy colors. The film maintains a dark atmosphere with a blue filter that is broken by some scenes where desert areas predominate. The desolate environments where the film takes place give off a vibe of an empty universe, as if there are few inhabitants on most planets. A perfect space for those involved in battles to destroy everything around them, without regrets.

Rebel Moon (Part 1): Fire Girl is a film that takes space travel as a pretext to tell a story focused on its heroes. Although it involves a community and a problem that concerns the entire universe, the story focuses on a few characters and brings them face to face. This way you can take action without taking so many detours. Zack Snyder’s intention is to give us well-choreographed spectacular moments, with lots of explosions and special effects everywhere.

The first film serves as an introduction and lets us see from the beginning that it is part of a larger story. Let’s hope that both stories connect in a good way and the sequel has a deeper development that allows us to take advantage of the universe created by Zack Snyder. Rebel Moon (Part 1): Fire Girl will premiere on December 22 on Netflix.

