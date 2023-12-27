Divided into two films, Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Fire Girl has been available in the Netflix catalog since December 22, 2023 and is already the most viewed on the platform.

As an appetizer before Christmas, Netflix added Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Girl of Fire to its catalog last Friday, the first installment of the ambitious movie science fiction Zack Snyder.

With Sofia Boutella leading the cast, the film tells the story of Kora, a mysterious woman who is dedicated to recruiting people from different planets to form an army that helps defeat a dangerous tyrant who threatens peace in the galaxy..

Rebel Moon becomes Netflix's new hit

In general, Zack Snyder's films leave opinion quite divided (as with practically any topic that is addressed these days) and, how could it be otherwise, Rebel Moon (Part 1): The Fire Girl.

But if something characterizes Netflix, it is that it can now release the most hated product among the public, which can become the most viewed thing on the platform if enough interest is aroused in it.

Indeed, although many have criticized Zack Snyder's new film, both the interest of the fans and the curiosity of the most detractors or the public less familiar with the filmmaker's filmography has made it Rebel Moon is placed in first place in the Top 10 most viewed on Netflixas reported by ComicBook.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

This should not be surprising, since it is not the first time (nor will it be the last) that a product with very bad reviews is positioned as the most viewed on the platform because it has a good legion of followers, as has happened with series like Elite or The Bridgertons. You know, there is nothing written about tastes.

With the first part already released, both the next installment and its corresponding director's versions remain to be released, which Zack Snyder himself has already said look very different.

Rebel Moon (Part 2): The warrior who leaves marks premieres in the Netflix catalog on April 19, 2024 and it is very likely that it will achieve the same success as its predecessor. What did you think of Zack Snyder's new movie? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.