Zack Snyder once again disappoints critics with the first Rebel Moon film

Rebel Moon Part 1: The Fire Girl It currently has a fairly low score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rebel Moon disappoints

At this moment, Zack Snyder's film has a 24% approval rating in Rotten Tomatoes with a poor average score of 4.1 out of 10, all based on just 42 reviews. Many of the critics point out that although the filmmaker continues to demonstrate his talent in the visual section, some aspects of the film are reminiscent of other productions that have done a better job in constructing his universe.

Rebel Moon reviews

Digital Spy

“Rebel Moon has all the familiar hallmarks of a Zack Snyder film, from the good to the bad, and if you're not already a convert, you'll wonder what all the fuss is about.”

Variety

“Rebel Moon, while eminently enjoyable to watch, is a film constructed so entirely of spare parts that, in the end, it may be only for Snyder cultists.”

The Daily Telegraph

“This first half of Snyder's diptych (the second is due this spring) is more of a vaguely scribbled mood panel than a functional film: a series of pulpy tableaus that mostly sound fun in isolation, but that come together “They become overwhelmingly boring when presented side by side.”

The Independent

“It's a film populated by some of the Justice League filmmaker's worst impulses: a mess of images, some of them intended to shock, congregated largely around the idea of ​​what might look good in a trailer. ”.

The Hollywood Reporter

“Snyder never met a superhero team he didn't love, and though he ditched the capes and spandex for rugged galactic garb, the script he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Shay Hatten feels like the result of someone feeding Seven Samurai and Star Wars in AI Screenwriting Software.”

ScreenDaily

“The first installment of a two-part film features Snyder's usual operatic excess in the story of a ragtag gang of rebels trying to defeat an evil empire. But nostalgia only takes this dreary space opera so far, and it lacks the indelible characters and fascinating adventures that made George Lucas's blockbusters so resonant.”

IndieWire

“It's hard to feel even morbidly curious, much less excited, about future iterations or installments of a franchise so determined to remix a million things you've seen before into something you wish you'd never seen.”

Rebel Moon Part 1: Fire Girl will premiere in Netflix on December 22.