For now, the first installment of Rebel Moon has been released and the second will arrive in a few months. But… Will they do more?

Zack Snyder's galactic saga has begun on Netflix. This particular version of Star Wars presents us with a rich universe that can provide a lot of play. That's why many people wonder: How many Rebel Moon movies will there be?

Zack Snyder's initial plans are to make four films. Although it will depend on the success of Rebel Moon on Netflix, since if it doesn't have enough views, it will probably only stay at two. The only thing I hope is that the second installment has a satisfactory ending and does not leave us with the uncertainty of whether they will continue the story or not.

Are you having success?

For now we do not have official figures on the views of Rebel Moon, but we know that Netflix takes it into account when renewing a show. So if they make up to 4 movies of this Zack Snyder saga, that means that people are watching it.

Official release dates for the Rebel Moon movies on Netflix:

Part 1: The Fire Girl – December 22, 2023. Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks – April 19, 2024.

What is the story about?

Rebel Moon

Rebel Moon presents us with a Universe in conflict, where there is an Empire determined to conquer everything. The protagonist is Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past who was part of that army, but who later decided to retire to a distant moon where people live peacefully dedicated to agriculture. But the Empire reaches that place and threatens its people. That's why Kora leaves to find warriors who can defend them.

In the cast we find Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurdsson and Alfonso Herrera.

