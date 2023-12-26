The premiere of Zack Snyder's new film on Netflix, titled Rebel Moon, becomes a success on the platform. And despite the criticism!

Rebel Moon has destroyed Netflix despite bad reviews. The science fiction and fantasy film directed by the controversial filmmaker of the former DC Extended Universe, titled Part I: The Fire Girl, has become a great success on the streaming platform despite negative reviews. Of course, the film has not exactly been received with open arms.

Although it has faced unfavorable reviews, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon has managed to dominate the list of the top 10 Netflix movies over the weekend, maintaining its position as the most viewed film on the platform. Even beating out the Christmas movies that tend to be popular this time of year. Despite the controversy that accompanied the premiere, the success of this first part of the new Star Wars-style science fiction and fantasy franchise has been undeniable on the streaming platform. Definitely, the North American company will continue moving forward with this universe.

The importance of succeeding on the streaming platform

Netflix original products are the soul of its platform. The success of products like Rebel Moon not only drives the company's profitability, but defines its identity in the competitive world of streaming. Succeeding on this platform is crucial because each success is a support point for renewal and the creation of new, quality content.

The success of Netflix's original products is a letter of introduction to the public. These shows and movies like Rebel Moon represent the platform's creative vision and ability to deliver fresh and engaging content.. When these productions become hits, they generate noise in the industry and capture the attention of new subscribers. The popularity of these original titles not only retains current subscribers, but attracts more people interested in accessing content they can only find on Netflix.

Furthermore, the success of these products like Rebel Moon not only translates into a larger subscriber base, but also influences the perception of the Netflix brand. The recognition of its cinematographic quality and the diversity of genres and topics addressed strengthens the platform's image as a leader in the entertainment industry.. This, in turn, attracts renowned creative talent and gives them the opportunity to develop innovative projects.

