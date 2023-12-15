It was clear that Zack Snyder's film Rebel Moon was not going to be liked by critics, but there are some that border on cruelty.

There's less time left until Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon is released, the Netflix film that starts a whole new Cinematographic Universe. But for now, critics are destroying it, since on RottenTomatoes it debuted with 9%, although it later raised the score a little to 23%, which is still ridiculously low. But… Why aren't you liking it? Let's find out.

I don't think you should be very demanding either, since Rebel Moon is only Zack Snyder's version of Star Wars and you have to ask for a cool aesthetic, a cast with very well-known faces, great special effects and good action scenes. We already know that the story with this director is usually the least of it, but even so, the premise of making a version of the 7 samurai in space is quite good.

First reviews.

This is what those who have already seen Rebel Moon think.

A tremendously expensive but uninspired Star Wars imitation with some exciting action sequences and some really ugly moments that taint everything.

Rebel Moon often feels more like an animated pitch for a movie than an actual movie with human characters, urgent drama, emotional stakes, etc.

Zack Snyder confuses exposition with world-building, and the dreary amounts of backstory pull the audience out of the fantasy rather than immerse them in it.

It's a film populated by some of the Justice League filmmaker's worst impulses. A mess of images, some of which are intended to shock, largely congregated around the idea of ​​what might look good in a trailer.

A film that feels like a million isolated storyboards with nothing tying them together.

The film is too focused on table setting to be fully enjoyed on its own, and at times feels more like a studio presentation platform than a piece of organic storytelling.

When he finds his groove, it's a lot of fun. Unfortunately, there is too much dead air and leaden meanders, with a huge void where all the heart and humanity should be.

It shamelessly draws influences from other sources without bothering to come up with a single original idea.

Rebel Moon is a solid science fiction and fantasy film with the director's signature style. While some narrative arcs need to be developed, it begs the question of why the next director's cut isn't the only version. Still, a strong introduction for a universe to come.

Rebel Moon will premiere on December 22, 2023. While the second part will arrive on Netflix on April 19, 2024.

