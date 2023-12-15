Rebel Moon: Daughter of Fire is a 2023 film directed by Zack Snyder and available from December 20th on the streaming platform Netflix, and today we'll talk about it in review. This is the first chapter belonging to new Rebel Moon saga of mold science fictionwhich will then be followed by The scarerexpected for April 2024. Furthermore, the creators have also planned a role-playing video game, an animated series and a series of comics, with the aim of expanding the narrative universe.

Il projectaccording to the director himself, it really is ambitious: initially, in fact, there was even thought of a sequel to the well-known science fiction saga Star Wars, which has now become a true cult. Zack Snyder said wanting to make a trilogy.

Loving tribute or shameless copy?

The plot it's a lot simple: When a community on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the bloodthirsty Atticus and by his treacherous pseudo-Nazi army in the name of the perfidious Regent Balisarius, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a woman with a mysterious past saved and protected by a village elder, sets out across the entire universe in search of warriors to defend the colony. It will be the kind farmer Gunnar (Michiel Huisman) to accompany her and help her in the undertaking.

The explicit reference to the Star Wars saga allows us to imagine the mold from which Rebel Moon will start, giving us a real tribute to one of the most famous sagas in the world. From the first moments, in fact, everything seems to wink at her: come on settingsto the choice of personageseven to the construction same as the film.

Rebels, automatons, bounty hunters and shuttles are the protagonists in what seems to all intents and purposes a clear reference to the events of Luke and his infamous nemesis Darth Vader.

There is even no shortage of even more marked references to the weapons used, the costumes and the make-up, a sort of desire to awaken an old imagination now fixed in the collective memory. Although it has become a film in its own right, with its own alternative universe and its own story that cannot be traced back to that of the Skywalkers, it is impossible – even for the less experienced – not to notice the explicit references.

From homage to shameless copy, in fact, the line is very thin and the followers are more inveterate they may be disappointed or dissatisfied from this new Netflix proposal.

There's no one missing

The construction of the protagonist with a mysterious past is very interesting, with a character and backstory of the necessary declination, useful for adapting this type of narrative to the new times we are living in. Even the village gives Norse connotationslover of benevolent Gods devoted to love and kindness, is a gem that cleverly refers to pop products much loved and followed (and Netflix knows this well!).

There's really no one missing from the roll call: we have the initially reluctant heroine, the good sidekick, the Han Solo of the situation, even the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star. Not to mention the presence of rebels, intent on overthrowing the new universal order.

The moments are broadly all in their place, although it is often felt there annoying sensation than the movie don't open and ever deploy. Sensation that can only be justified by waiting for next chapter. Often, especially in the first moments of setup, the film tends to disperse thus risking confuse the viewerwho will find himself having to awkwardly draw the threads of the discussion.

A sore point are some characters that are not well explored and some situations that are predictable. We are now anesthetized by stories that all take the same turn, unfortunately it is not easy to leave one speechless, especially with products of this type. L'epilogue However, the ending is very interesting and – at times – decidedly unexpected: fortunately leaves you with the desire to know what fate will be reserved for the protagonists.

The Cyberpunk aspect revisited in a modern key is stimulating: it is impossible not to notice some allusions to the Matrix itself, father of the entire filmography of the genre. A mash-up that intrigues, without annoying too much.

A special mention to the soundtrack

Soundtrack and space music, accompany the well-constructed action choreographies, but also the less violent moments, giving intensity and rhythm. I'm really notable the moments in which it becomes the undisputed protagonist, at times exciting those who are witnessing the events. It is undeniable, in fact, to recognize the technical aspects and see the truth strength by Rebel Moon. The photography, edited by the director himself, is constructed to perfection, following the rules of science fiction more Contemporary. The same signature as Snyder, the famous one slow motionis used properly and never cloying.

Also the cast plays its part: everyone is more or less in their place, with a fascinating and controversial Charlie Hunnam (best known for the Sons of Anarchy series) and a villain Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus. Nice to meet the Hill House star again Michiel Huisman playing the kind and courageous farmer, and the very good one Sofia Boutella as the fearless heroine.

There are few dead moments, despite the duration. It certainly won't be the saga of the year, despite the explicit desire to make it a flagship product, but the film is enjoyable and Zack Snyder can easily be reconfirmed as one of the current directors to entrust the genre to. We remind you again that Rebel Moon: Daughter of Fire is available on Netflix as of December 20th.