The first part of Rebel Moon is now available on Netflix. But… When will the second part be released? Here we leave you the date.

Rebel Moon is an action and science fiction epic by Zack Snyder where it combines all the elements of his cinema such as good special effects, a great cast and impressive slow motions. Being a mix of 7 Samurai, 300 and Star Wars. But he has decided to divide the story into two parts and the first is now available on Netflix. While we will have to wait a few months to see the second one.

The movie Rebel Moon Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks will be released on April 19, 2024. It will be at that moment when we will know what happens to Kora and the rest of the warriors. But the wait can be shorter thanks to this spectacular trailer that we leave you for the sequel.

What is the story about?

This space adventure shows us how an empire tries to conquer everything. A young soldier decides to get away from a life marked by war and settles in a small moon where she lives peacefully in an agricultural community. But the empire reaches that place and threatens its inhabitants. Therefore, the young Kora begins a search for warriors capable of defending them. On her journey she will visit fascinating places and meet brave and honorable people, but there will also be unexpected betrayals. That's why the first part of Rebel Moon is so interesting and we are so looking forward to seeing the second.

Rebel Moon

In addition, the film has a great brutal cast led by Sofia Boutella as Kora, Djimon Hounsou as Titus, Ed Skrein as Atticus Noble, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Bae Doona as Nemesis, Ray Fisher as Bloodaxe, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Anthony Hopkins as Jimmy (voice), Staz Nair as Tarak, Fra Fee as Balisarius, Cleopatra Coleman as Devra, Stuart Martin as Den, Ingvar Sigurdsson as Hagen, Alfonso Herrera as Cassius, Cary Elwes as The King, Rhian Rees as The Queen, E. Duffy as Milius and Jena Malone as Harmada.

Release dates for the two Rebel Moon movies on Netflix:

Part 1: The Fire Girl – December 22, 2023. Part 2: The Warrior Who Leaves Marks – April 19, 2024.

Are you liking this saga? Do you think Zack Snyder should make more installments? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section. Also remember that they will make comics and animated series about this fascinating and violent universe.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.