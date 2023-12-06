loading…

Moldova is afraid of being the target of a Russian invasion after Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Moldova has voiced fears that it could become a target for invasion Russia next after Ukraine. The anxiety arises because the breakaway region of Transnistria has Moscow’s support.

This concern was conveyed by Natalia Gavrilita, former Prime Minister (PM) of Moldova, to CNN. This was conveyed about five months since the Russian-Ukrainian war broke out on February 24 2022, at which time Gravilita was still serving as PM of Moldova.

According to him, Moldova is threatened with Russian invasion because Moscow’s forces are making progress in their war in eastern and southern Ukraine, near the Moldova-Ukrainian border.

“This is a hypothetical scenario for now, but if military actions move further into the southwestern part of Ukraine and towards Odessa, then of course we are very worried,” Gavrilita said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. After failing to capture Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, Russian forces have made significant gains in the east, including capturing key cities in the Luhansk region. Russian forces hope to seize eastern Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland, and secure a land bridge to the Crimean peninsula. Doing so would give them access to Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova that is backed by Russia.

Transnistria had declared its independence after a brief military conflict in 1992. “We are very worried, especially considering that troops are on the territory of the breakaway region of Transnistria,” Gavrilita said.

“We are doing everything possible to maintain peace and stability and to ensure that fighting does not escalate,” he said.

Moldova is a small country with a population of around 2.5 million people. It was part of the Soviet Union until 1991, and broke away from the Communist bloc when the Soviet Union broke up.

During the war in Ukraine, Moldova has hosted around half a million Ukrainian refugees, while hosting more refugees per capita than any other country.