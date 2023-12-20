The One Piece anime is a very beloved series, but a remake improving certain parts can be very successful. Now I explain the reasons.

They recently announced that the One Piece anime will have a remake. At first it seemed like something totally unnecessary, but thinking about it a little it could be a good idea. Since it is a very good opportunity to improve one of the most popular works that has come from Japan. Remember that you can leave me your opinion in the comments section.

Reasons why you want to see that remake.

A remake offers the opportunity to present the story without fillers, keeping the narrative fluid and without unnecessary interruptions. This ensures a more compact and satisfying experience for viewers.

Eliminating extended or repetitive scenes would allow for a more agile and exciting pace. This ensures that each episode of One Piece significantly advances the plot, keeping audience interest constantly rising.

The power of Netflix's reach is undeniable. Bringing One Piece to this platform ensures a massive global audience. This will attract both loyal fans and new viewers, expanding the reach of the series.

The live-action version is often a magnet for those less familiar with the manga or anime. This could appeal to a broader audience, incorporating those who have not yet immersed themselves in the world of manga/anime.

With Netflix backing the project and Wit Studio handling the animation, an exceptional standard is expected. Wit Studio's track record with renowned series such as Attack On Titan and Vinland Saga ensures high-quality animation and outstanding fidelity to the original work.

In short, a One Piece remake promises to be an exciting opportunity to revitalize the series, offering unfilled storytelling, engaging pacing, and the potential to reach a broader audience, all backed by Netflix's expertise and excellence in production. Wit Studio animation.

