Suara.com – Becoming a BRILink agent turns out to provide many benefits. Not only do you get income from this BRI program, there are also various other benefits.

BRIlink is a banking service developed by BRI to provide banking services to people living in remote areas.

By becoming a BRIlink agent, people can open up new profitable business opportunities while helping the local community.

There are several benefits you can get from becoming a BRIlink agent, including:

1. Huge earning potential

BRIlink agents will get a fee every time a customer makes a transaction with their agent.

This fee can reach millions of rupiah per month, depending on the number of transactions carried out.

2. No need for large capital

To become a BRIlink agent, you don't need a lot of capital.

BRIlink agents only need a smartphone and internet connection to be able to serve banking transactions.

3. Easy to learn

The way to become a BRIlink agent is quite easy. BRIlink agents will receive training from BRI before starting their business.

4. Helping the community

BRIlink agents can help local people carry out various banking transactions, such as money transfers, cash withdrawals, cash deposits, paying bills, and so on.

The following are the requirements to become a BRIlink agent:

Indonesian Citizen (WNI) Have a business of at least 2 years Have a card savings account at BRI Deposit a security deposit of IDR 3,000,000 (EDC only) Have a business certificate from village officials Not yet an agent of another bank

The following are the documents that must be attached to become a BRIlink agent:

Photocopy of business legality documents:

Business certificate from RT/RWSIUP, SITU, TDP (for agents with business entities) Deed of establishment (for agents with business entities) Other business permits

Photocopy of owner's identity document:

KTP of the owner/manager NPWP of the owner (for business entities)

Photocopy of proof of account ownership:

Savings book/current account

BRIlink agent application documents:

BRIlink agent application form BRIlink cooperation agreement

If the requirements and documents are complete, the BRIlink agent can submit an application to the nearest BRI branch office.

Becoming a BRIlink agent is a business opportunity that is profitable and beneficial to society. For those of you who have a business and want to increase your income, becoming a BRIlink agent could be the right choice.