Suara.com – The East Jakarta District Prosecutor's Office has suspended the detention of National Team Spokesperson Anies Baswedan-Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN), Indra Charismiadji or Nurindra B Charismiadji, a suspect in a case of alleged tax evasion and money laundering.

Daily Executive (Plh) Head of the Intelligence Section of the East Jakarta District Prosecutor's Office, Mahfuddin Cakra Saputra, said that the suspension of Indra Charismiadji's detention was based on the Public Prosecutor's (JPU) approval of the Request for Suspension of Detention from the EPL&Partners Law Office.

“The suspension is based on the Request for Suspension of the EPL&Partner Law Office Number: 060/EPLP/PPP/XII/2023 dated 27 December 2023,” said Cakra in his statement in Jakarta, Saturday (30/12/2023).

Cakra said that the approval for the suspension of Indra's detention had been carried out since Friday (29/12/2023).

“That regarding the request for suspension, the Public Prosecutor at the East Jakarta District Prosecutor's Office issued a Letter of Suspension of Detention (T-8) Number PRINT 28/M.1.13/Ft.2/12/2023 dated 29 December 2023,” said Cakra as reported by Antara.

However, Indra is still obliged to report to the Public Prosecutor regarding the period of his suspension. If violated, Indra's suspension of detention can be revoked at any time.

“The suspect continues to carry out his obligation to report to the Public Prosecutor periodically and is willing to appear at any time if necessary in connection with his case,” he said.

If in the future the suspect violates these conditions, he said, then this suspension can be revoked.

Indra Charismiadji was arrested by the East Jakarta (Jaktim) District Prosecutor's Office because he was suspected of committing tax crimes and money laundering crimes (TPPU).

Indra is suspected of deliberately issuing and/or using tax invoices that were not based on actual transactions, starting from the January to December 2019 tax year.

Indra, who is the owner of PT Luki Mandiri Indonesia Raya together with Ike Andriani as the manager of the same company, from around January to December 2019 is suspected of having committed tax evasion by deliberately not submitting a VAT notification letter or similar by deliberately not depositing the VAT that had been collected into the state treasury.

“So it causes a loss in state revenue with a nominal value of IDR 1,103,028,418,” said Cakra.