James Gunn recently explained why Matt Reeves' Batman Universe is not part of the next DC Universe

Responding to a fan on Threads who asked why the universe of The Batman created by Matt Reeves was not incorporated into the new DCU, Gunn revealed that the director decided to keep this version of the Dark Knight separate. “It is not an 'allowed' option. “That is Matt's decision and we respect it,” said James Gunn through this new social network. The DC boss also shared an update on the sequel, revealing that he had “heard a pitch” from Reeves for the long-awaited sequel, but has yet to see the script.

About The Batman

Directed and co-written by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, who is only in his second year of his crime-fighting career.

The film follows the caped crusader as he investigates a serial killer, the riddlewhich targets Gotham's elite.

Although The Batman will remain separate from the DCU, the 2022 film was almost part of the DC Extended Universe. When development of The Batman began, Ben Affleck was chosen to direct, produce, co-write and star in the project, which would have followed his version of the Dark Knight created by Zack Snyder. However, after Affleck left the project and Reeves was hired to replace him, the project followed a different path, becoming a standalone DCEU film, much like 2019's The Joker did.

Following its commercial and critical success, Warner Bros. announced several spin-offs, as well as a direct sequel. Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight, which will be co-written by Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin, the latter of whom worked on the script for the first film uncredited. While plot details remain under wraps, there are already rumors that Dick Grayson aka Robin will appear in the sequel as will Clayface as one of the villains.

The Penguin series will arrive sooner

The Penguin

Three spin-off series set in The Batman Universe are also in various stages of development, with the Penguin series being the most advanced.

The series is set after the events of the first The Batman film and is scheduled to premiere on Max in late 2024. The Penguin will follow the rise to power of Colin Farrell's titular character as Gotham's crime lord following the disappearance of Carmine Falcone. The cast also includes Cristin Milioti as the series' main antagonist Sofia Falcone, the daughter of the late Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in The Batman); Clancy Brown as Salvatore Maroni, a mafia boss and gangster; and Michael Zegen as Alberto Falcone, Sofia's brother.

The other two planned series reportedly focus on Arkham Asylum and the Gotham City Police Department with Jeffrey Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon.

Carlos Gallego Guzmán

CEO of Cinemascomics.com. Since I can remember I have always been attracted to drawing, comics and especially cinema, the fault of this hobby is “Star Wars: Episode IV”, I felt fascinated by the large number of spaceships that appeared in her and the entire world created by George Lucas, the scene of the Corellian ship pursued by an imperial cruiser that advanced to fill the screen was shocking. John Williams' music was catchy and easy to remember, by then I remember my collections of stickers and the dolls from the saga. Another great influence has been comics, specifically the Vertice editions of Spiderman, The X-Men, The Avengers, and The Fantastic Four, with which I learned to draw by copying the cartoons of John Romita Sr. and Jack Kirby. So it was not surprising that he ended up studying at the Zaragoza arts school.