There were plans for Quentin Tarantino to do a Star Trek installment. But… Why did it never happen? Now we know the reasons.

Quentin Tarantino's cinema is far from the science fiction of Star Trek, however, it would have been spectacular to see that film. Screenwriter Mark L. Smith reveals very interesting details about what they were going to prepare.

In a recent interview promoting his film The Boys in the Boat, Mark L. Smith said: “Quentin Tarantino and I went back and forth, he was going to do some things about it, and then he started worrying about the number, his kind of number. unofficial movie.”

“I remember we were talking and he said: If I could accept the idea that Star Trek could be my last movie, the last thing I would do. Is this how I want to finish my career? And I think that was the hurdle he was never able to overcome, so the script is still there, on his desk.”

It must be remembered that Quentin Tarantino will retire with his tenth film, which will be The Movie Critic, which is about an irreverent film critic in California in the 1970s who reviews mainstream movies for a porn magazine called The Popstar Pages.

Mark L. Smith revealed interesting details.

“I know he said a lot of good things about it. I would love for it to happen. It's one of those things I never imagine happening. But it would be the best Star Trek movie, not because of my writing, but simply because of what Quentin Tarantino was going to do with it. It was just a ball… Get out of that kind of thing.”

“I think his vision was just to go hard. It was a hard R. It was going to be some Pulp Fiction type violence.”

“There's not a lot of language, we saved a couple of things just for special characters to leave that in the Star Trek world, but it was really the edginess and Tarantino kind of style. “It would have been great.”

“I liked it because I think it's different, but the way 'Ragnarok' changed things. It was like I suddenly had a different feel for Marvel stuff. It was like: That's funny. That is different”.

“And I guess Guardians of the Galaxy to a certain extent, but it was like a different vibe and that's what I thought I could bring to Star Trek, it was just a different feel.” Mark L. Smith said.

Star Trek

Would you have liked to see this Star Trek movie? Leave me your opinion in the comments. It really would have been a brutal twist in this science fiction saga.

Source: Collider.

