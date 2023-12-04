Actor Chris Pine auditioned to star in The OC, but failed the casting tests for this superficial reason.

The teenage drama that stole our hearts from 2003 to 2007, had a great casting featuring Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Peter Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie, Rachel Bilson, Melinda Clarke, Tate Donovan, Olivia Wilde and Alan Dale. Now we know that Chris Pine was almost signed, but it seems that his youthful acne was an impediment. Luckily, his film career has been brutal, in fact, much better than the young protagonists of The OC

This is how casting director Patrick Rush explains it: “I hate to say this, but it’s the truth: Chris Pine was at an age where he was experiencing really serious skin problems. And it was at that point where he seemed insurmountable. When he was a kid and I grew up with horrible skin, he broke my heart. But Chris Pine is fine now. He’s fine”.

More details in the book Welcome to the OC: The Oral History.

Other casting decisions.

The O.C.

Chris Pine was not the only one who was about to change the history of The OC Since Olivia Wilde was about to play Marissa Cooper, Mischa Barton’s role. Then, they decided to sign her for the second season where she plays Alex Kelly. While Jeff Goldblum was considered for the role of Sandy Cohen, ultimately played by Peter Gallagher.

The list of alternative auditions goes on, including Sebastian Stan, known for his role as The Winter Soldier at Marvel Studios, who auditioned for an unsavory role in the series, although he was passed over for that specific role.

The OC left an indelible legacy on television, but these revelations shed light on multiple casting decisions that could have completely changed the trajectory of the show. I also realize how difficult it is to cast actors and how these decisions can change their careers forever.

Now, Chris Pine continues with his film career and we will see him in Newsflash, where he will play the journalist Walter Cronkite who had to report live on the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Without forgetting that he is expected to repeat as Captain James T. Kirk in a fourth installment of the Star Trek saga and as Bard Edgin in the sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

