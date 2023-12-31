The Sport bag was designed to combine functionality and design, without penalizing the sportiness and aesthetic proportions of the bike. With a volume of six litres, it has been built to remain stable at high speeds and resistant to water and dust thanks to a watertight zip. The blue inner lining, typical of Wunderlich bags, creates a contrasting background that allows you to easily recognize even small objects. The upper part adds an adjustable net composed of a series of elastics arranged “in a zigzag” where you can store items such as gloves or rain jackets.

The bag is secured to the motorbike via two crossed straps with a “tab” protruding from the rear of the passenger seat.

Characteristics:

− Super sporty, compact and functional bag

− Perfect for a storage space on the sports bike

− The shape, material and dynamic silhouette perfectly emphasize the sporty appearance of the motorcycle

− Water-resistant CORDURA TrueLock fabric

− Blue inner lining for a contrasting background that allows you to easily recognize small travel items

− Adjustable zigzag elastic for quickly storing gloves and more

− Zipper, water and dust resistant, equipped with a practical ergonomic blue tab that can be easily used even with gloves

− Ergonomic handle for easy transport

− Great stability at high speeds

− Quick and safe installation with straps and additional tab on the passenger seat

− Reduced weight

− Delivery of the bag in the waterproof and versatile Wunderlich backpack (44000-xxx)

−

Technical specifications:

− Material/fabric: CORDURA TrueLock, UV-resistant and water-repellent, treated with fluorocarbons, resistant and abrasion-resistant

− Dimensions: Length 29 cm, Width 17 cm, Height 16 cm

– Volume: 6 liters

− Color: Black exterior, blue interior lining

−

Other characteristics:

− Wunderlich product. Small series. Hand made

− Wonderful design. Functional and integrated

− Wunderlich BLAU. Sustainable product

− Made by Wunderlich

− 5 year warranty

Price: 163.93 euros