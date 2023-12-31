The Sport bag was designed to combine functionality and design, without penalizing the sportiness and aesthetic proportions of the bike. With a volume of six litres, it has been built to remain stable at high speeds and resistant to water and dust thanks to a watertight zip. The blue inner lining, typical of Wunderlich bags, creates a contrasting background that allows you to easily recognize even small objects. The upper part adds an adjustable net composed of a series of elastics arranged “in a zigzag” where you can store items such as gloves or rain jackets.
The bag is secured to the motorbike via two crossed straps with a “tab” protruding from the rear of the passenger seat.
Characteristics:
− Super sporty, compact and functional bag
− Perfect for a storage space on the sports bike
− The shape, material and dynamic silhouette perfectly emphasize the sporty appearance of the motorcycle
− Water-resistant CORDURA TrueLock fabric
− Blue inner lining for a contrasting background that allows you to easily recognize small travel items
− Adjustable zigzag elastic for quickly storing gloves and more
− Zipper, water and dust resistant, equipped with a practical ergonomic blue tab that can be easily used even with gloves
− Ergonomic handle for easy transport
− Great stability at high speeds
− Quick and safe installation with straps and additional tab on the passenger seat
− Reduced weight
− Delivery of the bag in the waterproof and versatile Wunderlich backpack (44000-xxx)
−
Technical specifications:
− Material/fabric: CORDURA TrueLock, UV-resistant and water-repellent, treated with fluorocarbons, resistant and abrasion-resistant
− Dimensions: Length 29 cm, Width 17 cm, Height 16 cm
– Volume: 6 liters
− Color: Black exterior, blue interior lining
−
Other characteristics:
− Wunderlich product. Small series. Hand made
− Wonderful design. Functional and integrated
− Wunderlich BLAU. Sustainable product
− Made by Wunderlich
− 5 year warranty
Price: 163.93 euros
