Israel’s order ordering residents of the Gaza Strip to evacuate is seen as a form of human rights violation. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Israel intensifying new attacks to Gaza Strip after a week-long ceasefire with Hamas end. Israel has attacked a number of targets in the southern Gaza Strip since last Friday, raising new concerns about civilian casualties.

Weeks after Israel deployed ground troops in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has distributed leaflets in the southern part, calling on Palestinians to flee to other areas.

Israel ordered 1.1 million residents of the northern part of the Gaza Strip to move south last month to avoid death.

The evacuation order was deemed a war crime by UN human rights experts, and there was no place left for them to enter the enclave.

However, Israel’s action actually drew praise from its strong ally, the United States (US), which has intensified calls to protect civilians in the Gaza Strip.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller voiced praise for Israel’s tactics as the Zionist state’s campaign expanded into the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

“We have seen more targeted evacuation requests” than previous campaigns in the north, he said.

“So this is an improvement from what happened before,” he added as quoted by Al Arabiya, Tuesday (5/12/2023).

Israel says it is not trying to force Palestinian civilians to leave their homes permanently.