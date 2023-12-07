Realme has just made its new flagship official, the Realme GT 5 Pro. A terminal with the best processor of the moment, configurations of up to 16 GB of RAM and a promising camera sensor that we have seen in mobile phones like the OnePlus 12. A set of hardware that aims to put the best Realme so far on the front line of battle the date.

We review all the specifications and technical characteristics of a terminal that raises the question of whether or not we will end up seeing it in Spain, since the previous generation did not leave China.

Realme GT5 Pro technical sheet

Realme gt5 pro

dimensions and weight

161,72 x 75,06 x 9,23 mm

218/224 grams (depending on finish)

screen

6.78 inch AMOLED

1.5K resolution

Variable refresh rate 0.5-144 Hz LTPO

ProXDR

Brightness up to 4500 nits (peak)

HBM maximum brightness 1,600 nits

processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

GPU Adreno 750

internal memory

256/512/1 TB UFS 4.0

RAM memory

12/16 GB LPDDR5X

rear camera

48 MP, Sony LYTIA LYT-T808, OIS, f/1.7

50 MP Sony IMX890, 2.7x, 6x hybrid, OIS + EIS

8 MP, Sony IMX355, ultra gran angular, f/2.2

front camera

32 MP

operating system

Android 14

ColorOS 14 (OxygenOS in Europe)

battery

5.400mAh

100W

50W wireless charging

connectivity

5G SA/NSA

Wi-Fi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

others

On-screen fingerprint reader

USB 3.2 Type-C

Stereo Dual Speaker

Dolby Atmos

Spatial audio

IP65

precio

From 430 euros to the exchange rate

(Almost) a OnePlus 12, although with concessions





The Realme – OnePlus – OPPO group is increasingly converging. The specifications sheet of this Realme GT5 Pro will sound familiar to you and it is that It is practically a OnePlus 12. The panel is manufactured with BOE, although it has slightly less resolution and diagonal. We are talking about 6.78 inches, curve, with 1.5K resolution, OLED type, with 4,500 nits of peak brightness and 1,600 nits of HBM brightness. The panel supports OPPO’s ProXDR technology and HDR10+.

It has the same processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM + 1 TB, with the fastest speeds of the moment in both cases. The battery and fast charging are the same as the OnePlus 12, a huge 5,400mAh battery with 100W via cable and 50W of wireless fast charging.

To cool the whole, it has been equipped with what they call “the largest steam chamber in the industry.” It is even larger in surface area than the OnePlus 12, with 12,000mm².

The main sensor is also identical, the Sony LYTIA LYT-T808. It is the camera sensor that we tested at the OnePlus Open and that we liked so much. It comes with a 2.7x telephoto lens with the Sony IMX890 (a fairly muscular sensor). The last sensor is an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle, quite fair and not in keeping with the set.

The device arrives with WiFi 7, 5G in the full spectrum, Android 14 customized by Realme and additions such as an infrared port, its own motor for haptic vibration, USB-C 3.2 port and Dolby Atmos sound in its double speaker.

Versions and price of the Realme GT5 Pro

Last year, the Realme GT 3 did not make an appearance in Europe. In this case, the base version starts in China at 3,299 yuan, about 430 euros at the exchange rate. We will update this article in case the model ends up arriving in Spain.

