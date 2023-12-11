loading…

UN Resolution 377 is expected to be a way to realize a ceasefire in Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Egypt and Mauritania activated UN General Assembly Resolution 377 with the aim of “Uniting for Peace” in their letter to the President of the UN General Assembly.

The President of the UN General Assembly responded by holding a special session of the assembly which will be held on Tuesday (13/12/2023).

In their letter, Egypt and Mauritania said a special session was needed after “Permanent Members of the Security Council” vetoed a Security Council ceasefire resolution on Gaza – referring to the US.

Adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1950, Resolution 377 allows the 193-member UN body to act when the UN Security Council has failed “to carry out its primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security”.

Their letter also refers to the UN Secretary General invoking Article 99 of the UN Charter on December 6, before the Security Council vote.

Article 99 allows the Secretary-General to “bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security”.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s Ambassador to the UN has shared the text of a draft UN General Assembly resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

“This bloodshed must stop immediately,” said Osama Abdel Khalek, Egypt’s Ambassador to the UN, in a post on X, reported by Al Jazeera.

The General Assembly draft resolution uses similar language to a Security Council resolution vetoed by the AU on Friday and is expected to be put to a vote on Tuesday.