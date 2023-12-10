Super Soldiers inspired by Captain America! Fact or science fiction? The Pentagon’s ambitious plan.

Can you imagine a world where science fiction becomes reality? Well, the Pentagon is on a journey that seems straight out of the movies. According to Vice sources, those responsible for the defense of the United States are already weaving the threads of what could become the materialization of real superheroes, inspired by Captain America, Iron Man and more.

During the Interservice/Industry Conference on Training, Simulation and Education in Orlando, Florida, explosive talk broke out: “Black Swan: Dawn of the Super Soldier.” Military experts, including representatives of the United States Army and scientific geniuses, shared strategic plans for the creation of super soldiers, taking inspiration from pop culture legends.

From the panel moderated by Lauren Reinerman-Jones of the Defense Acquisition University, concepts from the movies were discussed: synthetic blood, eye drops instead of night vision goggles, and soldiers injected with stimulants that could regenerate limbs and heal as if They were reptiles.

There was no shortage of references to works of science fiction. Remember the old men who become warriors in John Scalzi’s novel Old Man’s War? There were suggestions of using technology to extend the service of retired veterans, generating a futuristic debate reminiscent of the most imaginative stories.

But ethical concerns were the order of the day. Should pharmaceutical improvements override social rules and laws? The debate intensified with the proposal to overcome ethical, legal and social limitations to ensure an absolute military advantage. You imagine an army led by Captain America.

The key questions arose:

What happens to these super soldiers once their service ends? Do they become government property for life? An answer rang through the air: Terminator. A word that should have caused shivers, but surprisingly sparked laughter.

The discussion revealed a fine line between technological advancement and ethical limits. With each step toward the creation of super humans, the future of war, individual rights, and government responsibility are questioned. We are on the brink of a landscape that redefines our perception of humanity and war.

The curious thing is that what really gave Captain America courage was not the super soldier serum, but his values ​​as a human being. Let’s hope they take that into account. Because we already know: With great power comes great responsibility.

