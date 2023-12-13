Suara.com – The Nataru holiday or Christmas and New Year holiday which ends 2023 and begins 2024 will take place soon. Traveling by private car is an exciting option. Of course, with preparation or preparation so that the vehicle is comfortable and safe when traveling long distances.

Quoted from Auto2000, preparation for long trips with a private car can refer to routine vehicle maintenance at an authorized repair shop. This is like carrying out regular routine checks every six months or up to 10,000 km. Just hand it over to a trusted repair shop and the vehicle will be checked before traveling, then continue with preparations that you can do yourself.

The following are complete checking steps for private cars before taking them on a long trip:

Check tire condition

Pay attention to the tire tread, tire pattern depth, and pressure. Normally for car tires it is around 30-34 psi.

Condition of all vehicle lights

Check them one by one, everything must function normally and there should be no blip or flashing conditions which could indicate that the electric current is not distributed smoothly or that there are symptoms of a short circuit, aka a short circuit.

Wiper to clean car windows when it rains (Suara.com)

Wiper

This device is very useful for cleaning the windshield when it rains or gets dirty which disrupts driving activities.

Make sure the device can be operated, check the cleaning fluid available, and the wiper rubber is not brittle or hard which indicates this part needs to be replaced.

Pay attention to the wiper blades and make sure there is no dirt that could potentially scratch the windshield.

Vehicle radiator

Pay attention to the radiator water, check that the reservoir water is at the level that must be filled. Check the condition of the radiator hose and connecting hose to the reservoir. The condition must be smooth or have no cracks, nor bulging. Check the hose connections to the engine and radiator, pay attention to whether there are leaks or not. Replace immediately if needed.

Filter and fuel hose

The filter must be suitable for use or in clean condition. The easiest step is to ask for it to be replaced at a repair shop before traveling so that it is guaranteed when used long distances, because the latest replacement can be done during routine checks every six months or it has been a long time.

Illustration of filling car engine oil (Shutterstock).

Condition of lubricant or car engine oil

Check the volume of lubricant or engine oil using a dipstick or oil stick, and it must be on the line between the L and F marks, or slightly below the F line. If it is not enough, it can be added, and the oil can be changed at a trusted repair shop if you feel it is necessary.

Check the condition of the cabin cooling fan or AC and belt

Check the tension condition of the vehicle’s belt tensioner and engine fan. If the fan is rotated by the electric motor, the condition of the electric motor is still good and proper. Pay attention to the temperature pointer. If it exceeds the center line, it means the engine is quite hot but is still safe. If it is more than half way better, stop and wait until the car engine cools down, then check the condition of the cooling water and fan.

Timing Belt

Replacing the timing belt is based on the km (kilometer) mileage indicator on the speedometer. If the timing belt has been used for 50,000 km, replace it with a new one even if there is no damage. You can also use calculations regarding how far you will travel and return home, which should not exceed 50,000 km so that the potential for damage along the way can be minimized.

Rem

Check the brake system, look for leaks in the hoses and brake master. Check the brake fluid level, if it is below the minimum level there could be a leak. Check the inside of the rim to see if there are any wet spots which could be a sign of a wheel cylinder leak. Make sure the brake system is working properly.

Filter or air filter

It must be in clean condition, the benchmark for use is to replace it after traveling 10,000 km. The easiest step, replace it before traveling long distances.

Battery or accumulator

It should not be missed because it is a source of energy for the vehicle while traveling. Check the battery pole bolts and clean the battery poles of any dirt or crust attached. Also check the battery water level, if it is below the required level, immediately add pure battery water and avoid using water containing sulfuric acid (H2S04) so ​​that the quality of the car battery is maintained.