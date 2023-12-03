loading…

Hezbollah will not be afraid of Israeli and US intimidation. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hezbollah says the Lebanese resistance movement will continue to support Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip. They also claim they will not be intimidated by US and Israeli threats.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said on Sunday (3/3/2023) that the strength of the resistance lies in the Palestinian people’s right to their land and “their will to fight until their last breath.”

“The resistance will persist and continue, and we are preparing for that, we are with you. “We will provide what is necessary to help you win and the threats of the US and Israel will not intimidate us,” Qassem said, as reported by the Lebanese newspaper el-Nashra.

Hezbollah officials stressed that the Israeli regime did not achieve its objectives in its weeks-long onslaught on Gaza, which began on October 7 following Hamas’ Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

“For 50 days, Israel did not achieve any goals, even the prisoners were released in exchange for (captives) and not in fighting,” Sheikh Qassem said, referring to the Israel-Hamas ceasefire that began on November 24 and was renewed. twice before ending on Friday.

Under the ceasefire, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, fighting stopped and humanitarian aid was allowed into Gaza when Hamas released 110 prisoners in exchange for Israel releasing 240 Palestinian prisoners.

“This war is senseless and has an impact on the Israeli regime. The Palestinian people will become stronger and more committed to their homeland and their resistance, while the Israeli people will become weaker and more anxious about their future,” he added.

The Hezbollah official also added that they will defeat Israel, but they are “in no rush to do so.”

Southern Lebanon has been the target of sporadic Israeli attacks since the start of the war in the besieged Gaza Strip.