Russia is alerting its various ballistic missiles to face World War III. Photo/Reuters

MOSCOW – The Russian missile fleet moved new Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles into silos at the Kozelsk base in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the 23-meter-long RS-24 (Yars) missile is designed to carry multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles (MIRVs), allowing it to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to different targets.

“At the Kozelsky complex, the Strategic Missile Forces loaded Yars intercontinental ballistic missiles into launch silos,” said a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense, reported by Reuters.

The Ministry of Defense released a video of the giant missile being transported to a silo and inserted into a shaft. The video is accompanied by pounding rock music.

Russia has the largest nuclear arsenal in the world, followed by the United States. Together, Russia and the United States control more than 90% of the world's nuclear weapons.

Russia has about 5,889 nuclear warheads while the United States has about 5,244 nuclear warheads, according to the Federation of American Scientists. Of these, Russia and the United States each have approximately 1,670 deployed strategic nuclear warheads.

