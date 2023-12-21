Suara.com – South Korean singer G-Dragon has officially left the agency that made his name, YG Entertainment.

After ending his contract with YG Entertainment, this BIGBANG member decided to join Galaxy Corporation.

This was conveyed directly by Jo Sung Hae as Director of Galaxy Corporation, as reported by Soompi on Thursday (21/12/2023).

“Galaxy Corporation and artist G-Dragon signed an exclusive contract. We, who are in a relationship not only as artists and agencies but as partners and friends, will continue to face challenges that have never been and cannot be done in the world,” said Jo Sung Hae.

The director ensures that he will show another side of the Fantastic Baby singer that not many people know.

“In addition, to take a path that no one else has taken, we will bridge the gap with each other and show not only the side that Kwon Ji Yong has shown so far but also the side that he has never shown before,” he said.

Not only that, Jo Sung Hae also said that G-Dragon will make a comeback next year.

“G-Dragon will comeback in 2024,” he said.

Predictably, G-Dragon's joining Galaxy Corporation and the announcement of his comeback plans were warmly welcomed by fans.

They hope that the owner of the real name Kwon Ji Yong can release many new songs in the future.

Just a reminder, G-Dragon and YG Entertainment's contract ends in June 2023. Regarding the artist's departure from the agency, YG Entertainment has also provided an official statement.

“We sincerely wish G-Dragon success in his new beginning,” explained YG Entertainment.