Ready or Notthe realistic first-person SWAT shooter and debut title from VOID Interactive, released its 1.0 update today on Steam. This 1.0 release comes with a major content update, including new levels, revised SWAT AI, Commander mode, new weapons, and other unlockable customization items. We have been able to try it and it is a delight.

The first contact with the game already leaves you with the feeling of being in a SWAT team, with the tension that comes with preparing a mission. The detail of the missions allows us to prepare the team and see which profiles are best for the situation we are going to face. Customizing the character is an addition that means we have to take into account variables such as the darkness of the place we are going to go into. The same goes for gadgets and weapons, going with a heavy weapon is not the same as going with silencers and tactical equipment. The same goes for explosives and stun grenades. A whole range of options.

Ready or Not comes loaded at launch

As if it were an optimized and revised weapon, the launch of Ready or Not comes loaded with new features and features. This is a game where you lead a team of SWAT and in which the Commander mode stands out, perhaps the freshest and most original thing in the game. It is a deep and convoluted game mode, where you have to worry about all aspects of your agents to be able to count on all of them. A challenge that makes the games become a mental and physical survival race for the team.

The game immerses you in high-risk situations, some very realistic, reminiscent of the controversial Airport episode of Call of Duty, in which SWAT participates. You have to resolve tense situations involving hostages, bomb threats, barricaded suspects and much more. With a PEGI18 rating, realistic scenes and situations occur throughout the 18 missions that the launch comes with. They are missions where you have to manage the strategy, the kamikaze mode does not work.

In this single-player mode, you step into the shoes of the new commander of the police department of Dreams: David Beaumont, nicknamed “Judge.” Players will be able to form their team by choosing from a large roster of NPC agents, give tactical orders and meticulously plan each mission. In Ready or Not, being in charge of a team also means worrying about the mental health and physical well-being of your fellow NPCs between missions. Interactions with them are vital to maintaining the team, since you can run out of them available for missions due to medical leave.

These are the main features of the game launch:

Revised and improved SWAT AI for an immersive NPC tactical team with advanced intelligence to better manage missions in real time. Commander Mode: An immersive single-player mode that shows us the reality of the demanding work of SWAT agents. 18 single-player or online co-op missions for up to 5 players, including hostage situations, bomb threats, and more. Dozens of options to customize the player's entire SWAT team, including armor, weapons, outfit… Full compatibility with modifications for those players who want to go beyond the missions of Ready or Not.

Customize your team and upgrade weapons

Thanks to the weapons and equipment available in each dangerous mission, players enjoy a realistic and immersive SWAT experience. At launch, this includes the inclusion of 10 new weapons, but customization is not limited to equipment: by working closely with the team and completing milestones, players will unlock another 90 customization items such as clothing and watches, as well as tattoos with which to modify the appearance of your character and NPCs.

Additionally, Update 1.0 completely redesigns the new player onboarding process. When starting a new game Ready or Notthis tutorial guides the player through weapon controls, command controls, and other options to successfully enter a room and clear it.

Without strategy the missions will fail, you have to add intelligence and action to overcome the 18 missions, all different from each other.

An active community that adds scenarios

For those players who want to explore the world beyond what Los Sueños offers, Ready or Not It supports mods (mod.io). All SWAT AI features will work on user-created maps by generating all necessary data the first time you play on a custom map.

Ready or Not Support your community with the Ready or Not creator program through Lurkit. Join the community at https://creators.voidinteractive.net/.