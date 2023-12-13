Ready or Not Update 1.0VOID Interactive's first realistic, first-person SWAT shooter will be released today on PC (Steam), starting at 7pm. Version 1.0 features a massive content update, including new levels, revamped AI SWAT teams, Commander mode, new weapons, and new customization options.

“We are very excited to see how the 1.0 launch of Ready or Not will be received,” dice Stirling Rank, COO e Lead Developer di VOID Interactive. “This update is the culmination of years of work, which has led us to make a significant leap in creating AI NPCs to allow players to fully immerse themselves in the Ready or Not experience. We look forward to receiving their direct feedback as we refine post-launch, create patches and create new content.”

Previous article

Assetto Corsa: new update available